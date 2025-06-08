Taiwan Athletics Open Live: Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh, Annu Rani in action - Blog, Updates

Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 Live: Fourteen Indian athletes will participate on the final day of the World Athletics Continental Bronze event, the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh will lead the day for India in women's long jump, followed by national record holder Annu Rani in the women's javelin throw final.

Meanwhile, Rohit Yadav will be the only Indian male player in the field events on the second day as he will compete in the men's javelin final.

In the track, the men's and women's 400m hurdles and 800m events will take place, whereas the men's 4*400m relay team will also fight for the podium.

Catch all the live updates here: