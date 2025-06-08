Athletics
Taiwan Athletics Open Live: Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh, Annu Rani in action - Blog, Updates
Catch all the live action from the last day of the Taiwan Open Athletics event in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.
Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 Live: Fourteen Indian athletes will participate on the final day of the World Athletics Continental Bronze event, the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.
Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh will lead the day for India in women's long jump, followed by national record holder Annu Rani in the women's javelin throw final.
Meanwhile, Rohit Yadav will be the only Indian male player in the field events on the second day as he will compete in the men's javelin final.
In the track, the men's and women's 400m hurdles and 800m events will take place, whereas the men's 4*400m relay team will also fight for the podium.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 8 Jun 2025 7:42 AM GMT
Twinkle Chaudhary also advances to the final by winning Heat 2
She clocks a decent time of 2:16.85s to finish the preliminary round on the top place.
- 8 Jun 2025 7:35 AM GMT
Pooja advances to the women's 800m final in a comparatively slow race
She leads the race from the start and maintains that throughout to comfortably qualify for the final with a time of 2:18.74s.
- 8 Jun 2025 7:16 AM GMT
Up Next: - Women's 800m Heats - Twinkle Chaudhary and Pooja at 1:00 PM IST
Pooja, who won a 1500m gold yesterday, will return for a double when she takes part in the women's 800m preliminary round.
This is the first event in Taiwan, where India has two representatives in a single event as Twinkle Chaudhary is also taking part in the women's 800m heats.
- 8 Jun 2025 7:08 AM GMT
Watch: Yashas Palaksha makes a good start to his 2025 international circuit!
Yashas could not breach the 50s barrier in the heats, but still it was enough for him to reach the final, finishing the preliminary round in third place behind the two Japanese hurdlers.
- 8 Jun 2025 7:05 AM GMT
Yashas Palaksha finishes second in heat 1, but qualifies for the final
He clocks a time of 50.98s to finish second behind Japan's Yamamoto in the first heat of men's 400m hurdles (50.73s).
- 8 Jun 2025 6:50 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's 400m Hurdles - Yashas Palaksha at 12:30 PM IST
This will be the first international tournament of the year for Yashas, as he missed out on the Asian Championships qualifying mark.
The top two from each heat will qualify for the final, while the others will wait for the best two non-automatic qualifying spots after the preliminary round.
Here is the start list:
3) 2046 Tsai Xinyou (TPE)
(4) 2100 Wu Yu-ting (TPE)
(5) 2314 Yashas Palaksha (IND)
(6) 2383 Tatsuhiro Yamamoto (JPN)
(7) 2123 Tsai Cheng-hao (TPE)
(8) 2061 Chang Chen-yu (TPE)
- 8 Jun 2025 6:42 AM GMT
Vithya Ramraj comfortably wins Heat 2 and qualifies for the final
She clocks a time of 57.90s to finish in second position after the preliminary round of the 400m hurdles event.
- 8 Jun 2025 6:20 AM GMT
First Up: - Women's 400m Hurdles Heats - Vithya Ramraj at 12:00 PM IST
2025 Asian Championship medalist Vithya Ramraj will be in heat 2, aiming to finish in the top 3 and book her place directly in the final.
Here is the start list
- (2) 1114 Mo Yu-chin (TPE)
- (3) 1081 Liu Yu-Chun (TPE)
- (4) 1137 Chen Yu-Ching (TPE)
- (5) 1225 Vithya Ramraj (IND)
- (6) 1017 Zhong Xin-Ru (TPE)
- (7) 1040 Liu Yu-chen (TPE)
- (8) 1051 Ye Yan-Xin (TPE)
- 8 Jun 2025 6:05 AM GMT
Here is the schedule of Indian athletes competing on the second day
There will be seven Indian finals on the second day, including the big men's and women's javelin throw and the women's long jump.
Schedule (in IST)
- 12:00 PM - 400m Hurdles Women Heats - Vithya Ramraj
- 12:30 PM - 400m Hurdles Men Heats - Yashas Palaksha
- 1:00 PM - 800m Women Heats - Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja
- 1:15 PM - 800m Men Heats - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal P
- 2:00 PM - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Rohit Yadav
- 3:00 PM - 400m Hurdles Women Final
- 3:15 PM - 400m Hurdles Men Final
- 3:35 PM - Women's Long Jump Final - Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh
- 3:45 PM - 800m Women Final
- 3:55 PM - 800m Men Final
- 4:00 PM - Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani
- 5:30 PM - Men's 4*400 Final