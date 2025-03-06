A shame that private university students can't partake in Odisha University sports: Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand, a two-time Olympian and the first Indian to win gold in a 100m event at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, has voiced her dissatisfaction towards the Odisha Higher Education Department.

“It is a shame that just because a student is studying in a private university, they are denied the opportunity to participate in sports. This decision will crush the dreams of many talented sportspersons,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Her statement comes in response to a notification issued by the Odisha Higher Education Department in February 2025, outlining guidelines for the Odisha Inter-University Competition.

One of the points on the notification stated, “Participation of private universities shall not be allowed in the above event.”

Originally intended to promote extracurricular activities among students in higher education institutions, the state-level competitions are currently limited to students from state universities.

Dutee cited her own journey as an example when as a student at KIIT University, she went on to win win accolades for India in international competitions.

"In addition, I won a medal at the Asian Games and participated in the Olympics, which increased the reputation of India and Odisha," she said in her Instagram post.

“I request the Honorable Sports Minister Shri Suryukta Suryavanshi Suraj to address this issue on priority, as it will benefit many aspiring sportspersons,” she urged.

Dutee’s rise to success began in 2012 when she became a national champion in the Under-18 category.

In 2013, she clinched bronze in the women’s 200m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Pune and in 2019, became the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade, clocking 11.32 seconds in the 100 m race.