Steeplechase excluded as events revealed for India’s first World Athletics Continental Tour

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has confirmed the event lineup for the country’s first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour meet, set to take place on August 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar. Notably absent from the schedule is the steeplechase, which will not feature in either the men’s or women’s competitions.

The meet, categorized as a bronze-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour circuit, will be staged at the Kalinga Stadium and is officially titled the Indian Open. It marks India’s return to hosting a top-tier international athletics competition after eight years, the last being the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships at the same venue.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla highlighted the strategic significance of the event. “The Continental Tour will be a good opportunity for the Indian team to showcase its potential on home ground before the world championships,” he said, referring to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13–21.

Event List Confirmed

A total of 20 events will be contested across men's, women's, and mixed categories:

Men’s Events:

100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m

Long Jump, Triple Jump

Shot Put, Javelin Throw

4x400m Relay

Women’s Events:

100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m

Long Jump, Javelin Throw

4x400m Relay

Mixed Event:

4x400m Relay

The exclusion of the steeplechase stands out, especially as it has traditionally featured in major international meets. However, the selection aligns with World Athletics Continental Tour regulations, where organizers have flexibility in finalizing event lineups based on logistical and strategic considerations.

The Continental Tour, launched in 2020, serves as the second tier of global track and field competition, positioned just below the Diamond League. Its bronze classification still ensures the participation of strong international and domestic fields.