Steady performers to have advantage: AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo

The AFI (Athletics Federation of India) selection panel, whose chairman is Adille Sumariwalla, will announce the Indian contingent for the May 27 to 31 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea on Friday, AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said.

“All the members of the AFI selection panel have arrived here in Kochi. The final decision will be taken during the meeting,” the AFI president added.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the concluding day of the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition here in Kochi, the AFI president said, athletes displaying steady performance this season will certainly have an advantage. “But the final decision will be taken by the AFI panel,” he explained.

The competition here in Kochi, said the AFI president, was the final selection platform for the continental competition in Gumi.

“Several athletes achieved the AFI selection criteria here in Kochi,” the AFI president added. “Some good performances were also witnessed in Kochi, but the athletes were unable to qualify for the Asian meet. It would be the prerogative of the AFI selection panel to consider their performance for Asian meet selection.”

Indian women's 4*400 relay team is set to miss the World Relays

The AFI president said the national women’s 4x00m relay team has been excluded from the May 10-11 World Athletics Relays in China, which is a qualifying event for the World Championships 2025. “The AFI will send mixed 4x400m and men’s 4x400m relay teams to China,” he added.

On another matter pertaining to the postponement of the SAAF meet in Ranchi in the first week of May, the AFI president said new dates will be announced shortly.

“We are coordinating with SAAF participating nations before we finalise new dates,” the AFI president added.