The man who earned the title 'Usain Bolt of India', the Kambala Jockey Srinivas Gowda who last year covered a 125-metre buffalo racing track in 9.55 seconds, has created a new record by completing 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds, organisers said PTI.



He achieved the feat in 'Soorya Chandra Jodukere' Kambala organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk on March 21.

Gowda covered the 125 metre-long Kambala track in 11.21 seconds. On calculating the speed versus distance, he covered 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds and broke his own previous records, the organisers said.



A year ago, he had created a record by covering a 100 metre-track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajgoli Nishanth Shetty broke the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor Kambala.



Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint through paddy fields with buffaloes.



