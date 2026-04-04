Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump with at Indian Athletics Series Opener

Murali Sreeshankar marked a strong return to competition by winning the men’s long jump event at the opening leg of the Indian Athletics Series on Saturday.

Representing NCOE Trivandrum, the 27-year-old registered a best jump of 8.15m, which came in his fourth attempt. The effort not only secured him the top spot but also stood as his best performance since returning from knee surgery in 2024.

Sreeshankar’s latest mark marginally improved upon his best effort of 8.13m recorded last season, indicating steady progress in his recovery and form. The performance is expected to boost his confidence as he builds towards a crucial competitive calendar.

The Indian long jumper had endured a challenging period over the past year. He was forced to miss the Paris 2024 Olympics due to surgery on an injured knee, a setback that interrupted his momentum at a key stage of his career.

Although he returned to action later in the year, including an appearance at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, Sreeshankar was unable to advance to the final round.