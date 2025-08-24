Inter-State Athletics C'ships: Sreeshankar Murali jumps 8.06m, Rohit Yadav wins Javelin gold

Olympian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar delivered the headline act on the final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, striking gold with a leap of 8.06m.

The Kerala athlete produced the winning jump on his third attempt before closing with 7.65m, consolidating his lead and boosting his world ranking.

With this effort, Sreeshankar has now moved into the top 36 in the Road to World Championships standings, inching closer to securing a qualification spot for the global event.

The men’s javelin throw final produced one of the most thrilling contests of the day. Rohit Yadav stole the show with a personal best effort of 83.65m, securing gold and edging out Sachin Yadav, who recorded 83.20m on his last attempt. Shivam Lohakare completed the podium with a best of 80.20m.

In long-distance running, Maharashtra’s Ravina Gayakwad announced herself on the national stage by winning the women’s 10,000m in 35:09.57s, her first major gold in the event. The steeplechase races also provided fine finishes: Ankita of Uttarakhand stormed to victory in the women’s 3000m with 9:44.83s, while Balkishan of Haryana claimed the men’s title.

The relays capped off the evening with drama and speed. In the women’s 4x400m, Karnataka produced a strong finish to beat Punjab and Tamil Nadu, clocking 3:38.29 for the gold medal.

The men’s relay, which brought the curtains down on the championships, saw Tamil Nadu surge to victory to the delight of the home crowd.

With these results, the 2025 Inter-State Athletics Championships concluded on a high, featuring personal bests, promising new champions, and strong qualification pushes for international competition.