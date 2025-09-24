Sports Ministry outlines strict selection criteria for Asian Games

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday laid down a selection criteria for the 2026 Asian Games and other multi-sports events in order to prioritize potential medal-winning athletes.

In a detailed guideline, the sports ministry laid down a benchmark for both measurable and non-measurable events. The criteria will be applicable to events like the Asian Games, Para Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Indoor games, Asian Beach Games, Youth Olympics, Asian Youth Games, Commonwealth Youth Games, among others. Olympics and events where qualification is based on international federation standards will be exempted from this.

The benchmark

For measurable sports, an athlete will be selected if he/she has matched or bettered the sixth-place finish from the last Asian Games.

An athlete must achieve the standard in a recognised international tournament within 12 months of the upcoming Asian Games. If the sport was not part of the previous Asian Games, then the same criteria, sixth place finish, will be considered from the Senior Asian Championships.

For non-measurable sports, a sixth or better finish in Senior Asian Championships, or an athlete featuring among top-6 Asian nations will be considered.

In absence of a Senior Asian Championships in 12 months prior to the Asian Games, an athlete must have a top 6 finish amongst Asian nations in equivalent international competitions.

A top-8 finish

For Team Sports including football, hockey, among others or team events including relay, doubles, mixed doubles, a team with top-8 finish in the last Senior Asian Championships, or the team ranked among top 8 Asian countries will be considered.

Under the relaxation clause, the Sports Ministry can relax the criteria if suggested by experts or Sports Authority of India (SAI) or in case of a genuine chance of excellence.

The ministry will not approve names recommended by National Sports Federations, if the aim is just for participation and not aiming for excellence.

Further, the ministry may also deny approval if Asian Championships are irregularly held to manipulate eligibility or if competition standards are low with top nations absent.

It also states that only government-cleared athletes, coaches, and staff will be in the official contingent and that no additional members will be included even at no cost to the government.