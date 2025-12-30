Sports Ministry forms Abhinav Bindra-led task force to professionalise Indian sports administration

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) announced the formation of a Special Task Force chaired by Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra to professionalise the Indian sports ecosystem and capacity building of sports administrators.

The initiative aims to build India’s first professional sports administration ecosystem, ensuring stronger governance, athlete welfare, data-driven management, a sustainable talent pipeline, and contributing to India’s goal of becoming a Top-10 sporting nation by 2036.

The task force in its 170 page report to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya identified existing challenges including fragmented and ad-hoc training systems, the absence of a professional administration cadre, limited digital tools and data-driven governance, and a lack of structured pathways for athletes to transition into governance roles.

The Sports Minister on Tuesday promised to ‘implement all its recommendations’.

The Task Force proposed a comprehensive national roadmap for reform across the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Sports Federations (NSFs), and State Sports Departments. It proposed establishing a National Council for Sports Education and Capacity Building (NCSECB) to regulate, accredit and certify sports administrators nationwide.

The Task Force also focused on introducing a five-level national competency framework covering governance, operations and athlete-centric administration.

It also proposed a dedicated dual-career pathway for athletes to transition into administration and leadership roles.

Apart from Bindra, the Task Force included World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla along with seven others.

Rajasthan, Bihar get first vehicle-free zones

The Sports Ministry in its initiative to promote a healthier lifestyle declared the Sawai Madho Singh Stadium in Jaipur and Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar vehicle-free zones on Tuesday. The stadiums will allow only cycling and walking.

Fit India: Carbon credit programme

In another initiative to promote health and sustainable mobility, Sports Minister informed about the Fit India Mobile App which helps accumulate carbon credits.

The app tracks cycling based on movement speed. The more you cycle, the more carbon credits one can earn. These carbon credits can be redeemed for financial incentives and other rewards. A monthly cycling leaderboard is maintained to highlight top performers.