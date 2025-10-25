Shriya Satam wins silver in MMA, Bhumika Nehate clinches bronze in Athletics at Asian Youth Games





India’s medal tally at the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Manama, Bahrain, climbed to 17 after Shriya Milind Satam secured a silver in the girls’ 50kg Traditional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) category and Bhumika Sanjay Nehate earned bronze in the girls’ 200m final on Saturday.

Shriya, who had earlier dominated her group with two convincing wins over opponents from the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, fell short in the final against Kazakhstan’s Amelina Bakiyeva.

Her silver marked India’s second MMA medal at the Games, following Veer Bhadu’s bronze in the boys’ 80kg category a day earlier — a strong showing for the sport making its debut at the event.

In athletics, 16-year-old Bhumika clocked 24.43 seconds to finish third in the girls’ 200m final. China’s Chen Xinxuan took gold with 24.08s, while Arwa Ashar of the UAE won silver in 24.14s.

Indian boxers and martial artists continue medal momentum

India’s boxing contingent also impressed, adding four more victories.

Lamchemba defeated his Philippine opponent 4-1, while Udham Singh and Anant Deshmukh registered clean 5-0 wins against Thailand and Tajikistan, respectively.

Earlier, Ahaana forced a referee stoppage (RSC) over Kyrgyzstan’s Amantaieva, and Dhruv advanced with a 4-1 decision.

The nation’s medal haul also included podium finishes in taekwondo, athletics, and Kurash, with standouts such as Edwina Jason, Ranjana Yadav, Oshin, and Zubin Gohain contributing to India’s growing success at the continental youth event.