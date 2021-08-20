Top
Shaili Singh tops long jump qualification at U-20 Athletics World Championships

Shaili Singh registered a jump of 6.40m to top the qualification round across both groups.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-20T16:27:50+05:30

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh has topped the long jump qualification round at the ongoing World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi. The 17-year-old registered a jump of 6.40m to top the qualification round across both groups.

Shaili started off with a jump of 6.34m in her first attempt - just 0.01m behind the automatic qualification mark for the final. Her second attempt was a rather poor one at 5.98m before she registered 6.40m in the final attempt to earn a direct qualification to the final.

Sweden's Askag Maja was the second-best jumper in the qualification with 6.39m, while Brazil's Maysa Lissandra was the final athlete to earn direct qualification to the final with a jump of 6.36m.

Shaili Singh will now be in action in the final of Long Jump on Sunday.


