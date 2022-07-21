Shaili Singh to skip World U-20 meet due to toe fracture

World Junior Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh will be missing the upcoming U20 World Championships in Colombia from August 1st after suffering a freak accident during a training session and fracturing her right foot toe.

An official announcement of her withdrawal from the event was made on Wednesday. Shaili's coach and husband to World Championships bronze medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George, Robert discussed the issue with the Athletics Federation of India.

"It's a big disappointment for Shaili as we were sure of changing the colour of medal in Cali, Colombia meet this time," Robert conveyed on Wednesday to the Hindustan Times.

"With her injury, all our plans are stuck and now we have to start afresh once she fully recovers in the next three weeks or so," George mentioned.

Shaili injured her right toe almost three weeks back and was hoping that it will recover in time for the U20 World Championships. However, after consulting with doctors and other experts, Shaili has been advised to withdraw from the prestigious event, which is a major blow.

"It was nothing but a silly injury during mobility training. In fact, an athlete has to be very careful during training as it evolves so much power," Robert relayed.

At the World Junior Athletics Championships, Shaili Singh jumped 6.59m at Nairobi to clinch the silver medal.

Shaili was also struggling with her form late last year after she suffered a back injury and then was down with COVID-19 early this year. The toe fracture now only hampers Shaili's big plans to win gold at the U20 World Championships.

According to Robert, who believes Shaili can better his wife, Anju's feat at the Senior World Championships, Shaili will be focussing on the World Championships next year and the postponed Asian Games, whose delay is acting as a boon for the young long jumper.

Shaili's last competition was at the Inter-State Championships where she finished fourth with a jump of 6.26m.

Currently, Shaili is being treated at the SAI Bengaluru centre for her toe fracture.