Selva Prabhu Sets National Indoor Record with 17.05m Jump at NCAA Championships

India’s Selva Prabhu produced a breakthrough performance at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, USA, winning the silver medal in the men’s triple jump with a personal best effort of 17.05m.



The 21-year-old, who represents Kansas State University, breached the 17-metre mark for the first time in his career. The jump also established a new Indian indoor national record in the event.

A silver medallist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022 and a former U20 national record holder, Prabhu’s performance marked another major milestone in his rapidly developing career.

However, the recognition of the mark as an official national record may face complications. The Athletics Federation of India maintains strict guidelines for ratifying national records. Performances achieved in overseas competitions can sometimes remain unrecognised if they do not meet the federation’s technical and anti-doping requirements.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association conducts its own doping tests but is not a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency code, which could affect the ratification process.