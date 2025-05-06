Scrutiny over India Open Race Walking once again

The India Open Race Walking competition is once again under the scanner with the World Athletics yet to update results from the meet as the qualification for 2025 World Athletics Championships heats up.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the racewalkers were told that the competition did not meet the "standards and criteria" by the World Athletics. Hence, it will not be accounted for in the World Championships qualification race.

However, the Athletics Federation of India maintained that while there was a technical glitch in the women's 35km event, the results for all other events will be considered.

There was an error in counting laps in the women's 35km racewalk and the event reportedly ended at the 34km mark.

If the results from the India Open Racewalking are not counted towards the World Athletics Championships qualification, athletes will now have to compete in another events to boost their rankings and qualify.

A similar situation had risen last year at the 2024 India Open Race Walking. The timings from the event were not considered for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification.

Multiple Indian athletes had surpassed the qualification standard in the event but had their timings deleted.