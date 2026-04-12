Sawan Barwal breaks India’s longest-standing national record at Rotterdam Marathon

Sawan Barwal created history by breaking India’s longest-standing national record in the marathon at the NN Marathon Rotterdam on Sunday.

Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 20th in the elite race, eclipsing the previous national record of 2:12:00 set by Shivnath Singh in 1978. The mark had stood for 48 years, making it the oldest national record in Indian athletics.

The 27-year-old improved the record by two seconds, ending a long wait for a new benchmark in the men’s marathon event.

Barwal’s performance came in a competitive international field, where he maintained a steady pace to deliver a breakthrough result. His effort reflects the gradual progress being made in India’s long-distance running circuit.

Shivnath Singh’s record had remained untouched for decades, often regarded as one of the toughest milestones in Indian athletics.

With this achievement, Barwal has set a new standard in the marathon, offering renewed momentum for Indian distance runners on the global stage.