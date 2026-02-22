Sahil upsets field to win men’s 21km gold at Indian Open Race Walk competition

Punjab’s Sahil produced a standout performance to clinch gold in the men’s 21km event on the final day of the 13th Indian Open Race Walk Competition in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Competing at the Sukha Lake course, the 24-year-old held off experienced campaigner Servin Sebastian of Tamil Nadu in a closely fought finish to secure victory in 1:25:48.00. Servin clocked 1:25:50.00 for silver, while Haryana’s Hardeep took bronze with a time of 1:26:03.00.

Paris Olympian Paramjeet Singh Bisht of Uttarakhand finished fourth in 1:26:07.00. Former national record holder Akshdeep Singh of Punjab ended seventh in 1:27:37.00, while Delhi’s Vikash Singh placed 10th. Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand did not finish.

Ravina triumphs in women’s 21km, U20 athletes impress

In the women’s 21km race, Haryana’s Ravina emerged victorious, clocking 1:39:15.00 to edge past Munita Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh, who took silver in 1:39:26.00. Uttarakhand’s Mansi Negi secured bronze with a time of 1:42:58.00. World U20 medallist Aarti of Haryana finished fourth in 1:43:15.00.

The U20 category also produced notable performances. Uttarakhand’s Tushar Panwar won the men’s 5km title in 19:59.00, breaking his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year. Himanshu Panwar and Rajasthan’s Praveen completed the podium.

In the women’s U20 5km event, Rajasthan’s Manisha claimed gold in 23:24.00, followed by Yogita of Haryana and Simran Gusain of Uttarakhand.

The competition concluded with competitive finishes across categories, highlighting emerging talent alongside established names in Indian race walking.