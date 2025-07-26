Sahil Jadhav wins India’s first individual Gold at World University Games 2025

Indian archer Sahil Rajesh Jadhav clinched the country’s first individual gold medal of this edition at the World University Games 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

Jadhav edged past Ajay Scott of Great Britain with a 149-148 victory in the final of the men’s individual compound archery event, displaying remarkable nerve and consistency in a tightly contested match.

Jadhav’s gold medal capped off a strong showing by the Indian contingent in archery and lifted India into the top-15 zone in the overall medal standings. His win marks a significant milestone for Indian archery at the university level and stands as a symbol of the sport’s growing depth and competitiveness in the country.

Praveen wins first athletics medal of the edition

Praveen Chithravel claimed silver in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.66m. It was a solid effort from the national record holder, adding to India's medal haul and the first from the track and field contingent.

In another closely fought archery final, Parneet Kaur fell just short of the top step of the podium. She put up a valiant fight against South Korea’s Yeeun Moon but lost 146-147 to settle for silver in the women’s compound individual final. Despite the narrow defeat, Parneet’s performance underlined India’s emergence as a strong contender in international compound archery.

On the other hand, all four Indian relay teams - men's and women's 4*400m teams and men's and women's 4*100m teams - have booked their spot in the finals, which are set to take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the men’s javelin throw final, Sahil Silwal finished eighth with a best throw of 73.76m. It was a below-par performance from the left-handed thrower, who has a personal best of 81.81m and a season best of 77.84m. His campaign didn’t go as planned, but he remains one of the promising names to watch in Indian athletics.