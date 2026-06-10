Injury blow for Sachin Yadav as Commonwealth Games qualification hopes fade

India's rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an elbow injury forced him to consider surgery, dealing a major blow to his hopes of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games 2026.

According to a report by MyKhel, the World Championships finalist is expected to miss the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana, the final qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games. With surgery and rehabilitation looming, the 26-year-old is unlikely to get another opportunity to secure a place in the Indian team.

The injury could also impact his participation in the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar later this month, a key qualification event for the 2026 Asian Games.

The setback comes at a crucial stage of the season. While Sachin had emerged as a strong contender for a Commonwealth Games berth, he had not yet secured qualification and was relying on upcoming domestic competitions to strengthen his case for selection.

Injury halts momentum after breakthrough 2025 season



The setback comes after a difficult start to the year for the Uttar Pradesh thrower. After establishing himself among the world's emerging javelin stars in 2025, Sachin has struggled to reproduce those performances this season.



His most recent appearance came at the Rome Diamond League, where he managed a best throw of 79.18m. He had also finished with a best effort of 79.07m at the Federation Cup, marking consecutive competitions below the 80-metre mark.

Sachin, who hails from Khekada in Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as one of India's most promising javelin throwers in recent years. A former village cricketer, he switched to javelin as a teenager and quickly rose through the ranks despite limited resources and financial challenges.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season, setting a personal best of 86.27m and finishing fourth on his World Athletics Championships debut in Tokyo, narrowly missing a medal by just 40 centimetres. He also claimed silver at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi and won gold at the National Games with a meet-record throw.

Representing Uttar Pradesh Police, Sachin has established himself among the world's leading javelin throwers and is widely regarded as one of India's strongest medal prospects alongside Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

His rapid rise has earned praise from several experts in the sport, who view him as a future contender on the global stage.