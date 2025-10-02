I feel lighter, quicker: Sachin Yadav on weight-loss

Sachin Yadav made his first public appearance post Tokyo high when he showed up at the World Para Athletics Championship to support Sumit Antil and other para javelin throwers in action at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A towering hulk at 6’5”, Sachin now appears to be noticeably leaner, a transformation that’s worth noticing. His tall frame still commands attention, but it’s his physique that tells a story of hard work and discipline.

“I have lost more than 7kg. I feel lighter, quicker and that makes it easier to run on the track. There is less load on knees and legs,” Sachin told The Bridge on Tuesday.

Sachin has been working on his fitness for a couple of months. “We started working on fitness and technique before the Worlds, the idea was to improve in Tokyo. During this process, power was not compromised as that’s my strength. I will continue to work on myself,” he promised.

In early September, Sachin had finished fourth with his personal best throw of 86.27m at the Tokyo World Championships.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old moved confidently through the crowd, enjoying his newfound celebrity status. Fans recognised him instantly, some with awe, others with admiration, all eager to capture a moment with the rising athlete.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Tokyo. It is difficult to attend all and a lot of my time goes in attending the calls. Then department work is also on,” Sachin said reflecting on how life has changed post Tokyo. Sachin works as a constable with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Speaking on the competition and Indian para athlete’s performance, Sachin said, “The competition is good and Sumit had a good throw.”

Sumit Antil became three time World Champion in men's F64 category, achieving a championship record of 71.31m with his fifth throw.