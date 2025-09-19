"Neeraj bhai kept motivating me": Sachin Yadav

When Sachin Yadav walked into the Tokyo Olympic Stadium for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships, he was just a debutant and few expected him to make headlines.

But as the event progressed, Sachin firmly etched his name among the brightest young talents to watch out for on the global stage.

Speaking to The Bridge from Tokyo on Friday, Sachin said he was satisfied with his performance despite narrowly missing out on a medal.

“It was a great performance. I ended the season with my personal best, and that makes me really happy. I am glad that I put in my best efforts. Yes, I missed out on a medal, but honestly, I’m proud of how I finished,” Sachin said.

Sachin’s first throw of 86.27m put him in second place, just behind the USA’s Curtis Thompson, who threw 86.67m at the end of the first round.

“When I hit 86.27m in the first throw, I felt like I could go maybe 88m or 89m. But then it started to rain, and that threw things off for everyone. Conditions got tricky. I wasn’t thinking about a medal. I just wanted to give my absolute best and reach the farthest I could in Tokyo. I was feeling so good,” Sachin shared.

Sachin had a foul in the second round, and a throw of 85.71m in the third round moved him to fourth place. As the competition went on, he stayed in fourth behind Keshorn Walcott and Anderson Peters, narrowly missing out on a medal.

“Before the final, I told my coach, ‘I’ve worked hard the entire year, worked on the right technique. But today, let me throw with my own instincts,” he added.

The Neeraj Chopra effect

When asked about the nerves before the big final, Sachin said that competing alongside his idol, Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic and World Champion, was itself a proud milestone.

“I wasn’t nervous at all. In fact, I felt proud standing there alongside Neeraj bhai (Chopra). He kept telling me to stay calm and just play my game. His presence gave me confidence,” the 25-year-old said.

“It was a great experience. He’s my idol, and even during the event, he kept motivating me. After every throw, he would come and say, ‘You’re doing well. Your body’s moving well. You will throw father today.’ So much motivation coming from him meant a lot. It encouraged me,” he added.

Neeraj, however, finished eighth with a best effort of 84.03, which came in his first attempt.

Commenting on Neeraj’s performance, Sachin said, “Honestly, he was not fully fit. If Neeraj bhai had been at full fitness, I’m sure he would have thrown much farther.”

‘Family only wanted a job’

When Sachin first took up the sport, his family only wanted their son to land a stable job. Hailing from humble beginnings in Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh, Sachin is now fourth in the world.

“Honestly, they never imagined I’d come this far. They just wanted me to get a job,” he admitted. “But now, here we are.”

After an impressive performance in Tokyo, Sachin will take time out and reconnect with family before resuming his off-season training.

“Now I’ll spend two to four days with my family and then begin my off-season training,” he concluded.