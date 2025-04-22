India’s Arshad Nadeem? Sachin Yadav wants to let his Javelin do the talking

Kochi: In the men’s javelin final of the 2025 Federation Cup here at the Maharaja's College Ground, Sachin Yadav of Services walked away with gold with a best throw of 83.86m.

He beat Yashvir Singh (80.85m) and Sahil Silwal (77.84m) in a field that, while the likes of Rohit Yadav, still had plenty of firepower and pressure.

“The heat was intense, and the wind caused the javelin to move unpredictably. It wasn’t easy,” Sachin told The Bridge moments after his win.

“My coach kept reminding me to stay calm and keep trying. The main goal was qualification [to Asian C'ships], but even if that didn’t happen today, there’s always a next time,” he added.

Battling injury, staying focused

What made his gold medal effort even more commendable was the fact that Sachin wasn’t operating at his best.

“I had to put in more effort than others today. I’m still carrying an ankle injury from the National Games,” he admitted.

“Even now, my shoulder isn’t fully recovered either. That’s why I’ve been training more for recovery than anything else. I just told myself: today, break your personal best.”

Despite the physical setbacks, he stayed grounded in reality.

While fans and observers often talk about chasing the 90m mark – a number no Indian in the sport has achieved, Sachin had a more measured take.

“Anyone can say they want to break records. But I need to be realistic. You can’t just walk in and throw 90 metres. For me, the satisfaction lies in giving my best,” he said.

Comparisons with Arshad Nadeem

Recently, comparisons have cropped up between him and Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, thanks to the similarities in their style.

“Being compared to Arshad bhai, who is such a big athlete, is a proud moment. But I know I still have a long way to go,” he said humbly.

Asked about his plans for the upcoming Asian Championships, Sachin said he’s currently in recovery mode – both physically and mentally.

“At this moment, I can’t say much. I need to focus on my body, and work on myself first. Once I’m back to full fitness, the performances will come.”

Sachin credited his steady progress to the support of his coach Naval Singh, who stood by him through underwhelming seasons and helped him refocus between competitions.

“Even when I don't perform well, my coach has faith in me. He knows how to get me ready again. That support means a lot," he concluded.