Rome Diamond League: Sachin Yadav finishes 8th in men's javelin throw

Indian Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav had a forgettable outing on his Diamond League debut, finishing 8th at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Thursday.

The 26-year-old failed to cross the 80m mark in either of his five throws, finishing with the best throw of 79.18m from his second attempt.

He had gone to Rome, hoping to breach the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 82.61m, but couldn't find his rhythm and missed out again.

🚨Sachin Yadav finishes 8th with a best attempt of 79.18m at the Doha Diamond League.#IndianAthletics | #DohaDL | (📷: AP) pic.twitter.com/haLLvx7HzI — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 4, 2026

This was his second successive competition where he failed to breach the 80m mark, following the 79.07m throw at the 2026 Federation Cup in Ranchi last month.

Ramesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka won the men's javelin title in Rome with a historic 92.62m throw, setting a new national record and making him the 8th-best thrower ever.

He is now second best in Asia behind reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and also pushed Indian national record holder Neeraj Chopra (90.23m) to 4th place.

Former World Champion Anderson Peters (83.91m) of Grenada and American thrower Curtis Thompson (83.89m) finished in second and third positions, respectively.