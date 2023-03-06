Rezoana Mallick shatters girls U16 400m National Record

West Bengal's Rezona Mallick, on Monday, shattered the more than a decade-old Girls U16 400m National Record during the 4th National Open 400m Championships in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Mallick clocked an impressive 53.22s to win the U16 title. This was a better than the girls U18 winner Khushi Sadana Umesh who clocked 56.18s and the girls U20 winner Priya Mohan, who clocked 53.55s.

Interestingly, Rezona Mallick is also coached by Arun Ajay - Priya Mohan's coach.

National Record Alert



Rezoana Mallick Heena from West Bengal creates a new National Record in Under 16 Girls 400m Run at the 4th National Open 400m Championships at LNCPE, Trivandrum, Kerala. She clocked 53.22s to break Anjana Thamke's record of 54.57s, to win the gold. pic.twitter.com/UN0eDRga6X — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 6, 2023





Mallick broke the National Record of Anjana Thamke who had clocked 54.57s way back in October 2012.

Such was Rezona's dominance that the silver medal winner in girls U16 - Mansi Bharekar, finished more than three seconds behind with a timing of 56.77s. The bronze went to Nethra M. at 57.66s.