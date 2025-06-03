Rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 on July 5 in Bengaluru

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, initially planned for May 24, will now be held on July 5 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event had been postponed indefinitely due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

As a World Athletics gold label competition, the one-day meet is set to feature a strong international field. Notable names expected to participate include Grenadian two-time world champion Anderson Peters, German Olympic gold medallist from 2016 Thomas Röhler, Kenya’s former world champion Julius Yego, among others.

Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, acknowledged the collective effort that led to the rescheduling of the event. He expressed gratitude towards the Athletics Federation of India, the Karnataka Olympic Association, the Government of Karnataka, and other supporting partners for their unwavering cooperation. He further added that this year’s edition promises to be grander and more memorable than ever, reflecting the growing enthusiasm surrounding the sport of javelin.

Neeraj Chopra himself has been enjoying a stellar season. On May 16, he achieved a major milestone by breaking the 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career.

He registered 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League. This historic feat made him only the 25th athlete in history to do so, and surpassed his previous best of 89.94 metres from the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League.

Continuing his strong form, Chopra secured a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusociński Memorial meet in Chorzw, Poland, on May 23, with a best throw of 84.14 metres. This result marked his 22nd consecutive top-two finish since his Olympic gold medal triumph in Tokyo in 2021, underlining his dominance and consistency in the sport.