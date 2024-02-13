Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari banned for 12 years by AIU for doping

Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics suspended Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari for 12 years for failing multiple dope tests on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Kumari's dope sample, taken out-of-competition, was found to contain steroids Stanozolol, Metandienone, Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT) and Clenbuterol.

"The AIU has banned Kumari (K.M.) Rachna (India) for 12 years from 24 November 2023 for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol, Metandienone, DHCMT, Clenbuterol). DQ results from 24 September 2023," the AIU posted on X.

All the results of Rachna from September 24, 2023, have been disqualified including the loss of any titles, awards, medals, points, prizes, and appearance money.

This is the second time that Rachna Kumari has been involved in a doping violation. AIU mentioned that she served a four-year ban from March 18, 2015, to March 17, 2019, for committing an Anti-Doping Rule Violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules about the presence of Metenolone in a Sample collected on February 10, 2015."

Kumari was part of the 68-member Indian athletics team that competed in the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 23 to October 8). She had finished ninth in the women's hammer throw event with an effort of 58.13m on September 29.

Kumari had won gold in the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June with a throw of 65.03m. She had also won a bronze medal in the recent Goa National Games with a throw of 59.85m. She has not won any international medals.