Pune Indian Open Athletics Meet Live: Murali Sreeshankar returns from injury - Blog, Scores, Updates

Pune Indian Open Athletics Meeting Live: A few of the top Indian athletes are returning to the field for the Indian Open Athletics Meet at the Savitribai Phule Pune University Sports Complex on Saturday.
The biggest name of the competition is long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is returning to the competitive field for the first time since his heartbreaking injury just before the Paris Olympics.
Also, the Indian lead in the women's 400m, Aishwarya Mishra, will return to the competition after her fabulous 51.12s run at the National Games in February 2025, in a strong field featuring Asian medalist Rupal in the final.
On the other hand, a few top Indian javelin throwers, including Vikrant Malik, will also compete, striving to earn valuable ranking points for the World Championships.
- 12 July 2025 10:25 AM GMT
Vishal TK, with another superb performance, wins the men's 400m gold medal
Another impressive timing of 46.02s from Vishal TK to clinch the 400m men's title ahead of experienced Amoj Jacob.
This will give some good ranking points to Vishal, which will improve his race to Tokyo rankings.
Medalists:
Vishal TK - 46.02s
Amoj Jacob - 46.59s
JayKumar - 46.76s
- 12 July 2025 10:13 AM GMT
A brilliant season best time for Amoj Jacob to win the heat-3 of men's 400m
Amoj clocked a sub-47s time (46.59s) to go on top of the standings after heat 3.
Current Leaders:
Amoj Jacob - 46.59s
Santosh Kumar T - 46.84s
A Suraj - 47.05s
- 12 July 2025 10:06 AM GMT
The rising javelin thrower Dipanshu Sharma starts with 69.92m
Meanwhile, Anand Singh starts with a throw of 73.50m
- 12 July 2025 10:03 AM GMT
After the two 400m heats, Subhas Das leads the field with a time of 47.76s
Current Leaders
Subhas Das - 47.76s
Nikhil Dhake - 48.12s
Suresh Puniya - 48.33s
- 12 July 2025 10:00 AM GMT
The men's javelin event and the 400m races have also begun
Pune is set to witness intense competition in the men's javelin throw and men's 400m events, with a robust lineup of athletes in both categories.
The men's javelin throw features a formidable field of 22 participants, whereas the men's 400m event is even more crowded, with having impressive 36 participants.
- 12 July 2025 9:49 AM GMT
Murali Sreeshankar starts with an impressive jump of 7.84m
This will be among the top few jumps of the year by an Indian athlete.
- 12 July 2025 9:35 AM GMT
The men's long Jump event is about to start
The star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is returning to the field after almost a year. He will be competing in a big 19-man field, aiming to claim a win in his first tournament after comeback.
Here is the start list:
- 12 July 2025 9:03 AM GMT
Shristi leads the women's javelin throw event after 4 throws
Her first throw of 46.23m is currently keeping her at the top of the standings.
- 12 July 2025 8:16 AM GMT
First Up: Women's Javelin Throw Final at 2:00 PM IST
Here is the start list, having 5 women's javelin throwers in action.
- 12 July 2025 8:00 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the evening session of this one-day athletics meet in Pune
There are 13 finals in the evening session, including both the javelin and long jump finals, and exciting 400m and 1500m finals in track.