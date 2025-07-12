Pune Indian Open Athletics Meet Live: Murali Sreeshankar returns from injury - Blog, Scores, Updates

Pune Indian Open Athletics Meeting Live: A few of the top Indian athletes are returning to the field for the Indian Open Athletics Meet at the Savitribai Phule Pune University Sports Complex on Saturday.

The biggest name of the competition is long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is returning to the competitive field for the first time since his heartbreaking injury just before the Paris Olympics.

Also, the Indian lead in the women's 400m, Aishwarya Mishra, will return to the competition after her fabulous 51.12s run at the National Games in February 2025, in a strong field featuring Asian medalist Rupal in the final.

On the other hand, a few top Indian javelin throwers, including Vikrant Malik, will also compete, striving to earn valuable ranking points for the World Championships.

