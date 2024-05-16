PUMA joins forces with Athletics Federation of India as official kit partner

Sports brand PUMA India is the official kit sponsor of leading sports body Athletics Federation of India (AFI), ushering in a new era of high performance for the country’s athletes. In a historic multi-year deal, PUMA will now exclusively supply high quality performance kits, speed suits and travel gear to every single athlete under AFI and representing India in track & field, jumps, throws, cross country running and marathons at both domestic and international tournaments.

In the world of sports, the difference between victory and defeat can be razor-thin, often determined by fractions of a second. By providing state-of-the-art products comprising apparel, footwear and accessories - PUMA will equip over 400 athletes with competitive edge, ensuring that every milli-second is maximised to its fullest advantage. This is also the first time that Indian athletes will get access to world class speed suits that PUMA supplies globally to other athletes. The PUMA speed suits are designed to aid freedom of movement, aerodynamics and faster speed, supporting athletes to focus solely on their performance and increase efficiency.

Jyothi Yarraji clocks the best Indian timing of the year (23.57 sec) in women's 200m with a 4️⃣th place finish at Canarias Athletics Invitational on her season opener.💥⚡#athletics pic.twitter.com/sfx5sblj45 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 15, 2024

As a global sports brand, PUMA is invested in 17 federations such as Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, Cuban Athletics Federation, Brazilian Athletics Confederation, Athletics New Zealand and Portuguese Athletics Federation, to name a few. PUMA’s partnership with AFI is set to intensify the sports brand’s commitment to amplify sports culture in India and serve as a catalyst for the development, growth and success of the country’s accomplished and next generation of athletes.



Commenting on this landmark deal, Arne Freundt, CEO, PUMA SE, said, “More than 75 years ago, PUMA’s founder Rudolf Dassler had the vision to develop products for athletes that would give them the speed, the agility and the nimbleness of a puma. We are excited that we can now bring this spirit to the Athletics Federation of India. India is one of the most dynamic markets and we hope that by achieving success with the Athletics Federation of India, we can together inspire the next generation of athletes.”

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “At PUMA, we strongly believe in serving the athletes and helping them realise their full potential with our world class performance products. We are thrilled to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and help our athletes perform at the highest levels in various sporting disciplines across the globe. Together with Athletics Federation of India, we will accelerate this transformative journey in Indian athletics.”

Established in 1946, the AFI is the apex body for running and managing athletics in India and is affiliated with the World Athletics, Asian Athletics Association, and Indian Olympic Association. This partnership with PUMA marks their inaugural alliance with a global sports powerhouse and it is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of India’s athletics teams in various disciplines at international competitions.

“Our association with PUMA represents a significant milestone for India’s athletes. With their high-quality gear, we are not only enhancing the performance of athletes but also creating a culture of excellence within the country’s sporting community. We are confident that this partnership will propel Indian athletics to new heights on the global stage,” said Adille Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India.

With this, several international icons such as Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Parul Chaudhary (steeplechase), Subha Venkatesan (4x 400 m relay), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Jyothi Yarraji (hurdle), Priyanka Goswami (race walk) and Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) will be seen sporting PUMA’s gear across sporting events. To be sure, kitting under this partnership does not include Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Commenting on the partnership, javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra said, “As an athlete training for 12 years, I know the importance of high-quality gear for high-level practice. With Athletics Federation of India teaming up with global sports brand PUMA, Indian athletes across all levels will now have access to training gear of international excellence, assisting us to express our best in our game now. This partnership signals the bright future of Indian sport.”

Kishore Kumar Jena, Asian Games silver medalist, added, “PUMA and Athletics Federation of India teaming up to invest in athletes is a big milestone for the Indian sporting scene. I am extremely excited to see how this partnership will transform our game at tournaments worldwide and help us turn our dreams into reality.”

Subha Venkatesan, 4x400 m relay runner and Paris 2024 qualified, commented, “I am extremely happy to see the collective commitment of Athletics Federation of India and PUMA towards nurturing the next generation of sporting talent and fostering a culture of success in the country. I am confident that this partnership will bring out the best in me and help me achieve my goals this year.”

Over the years, PUMA has forged partnerships with diverse sporting teams, encompassing global and Indian football giants such as Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, as well as IPL teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. The brand also boasts a star-studded line-up of brand ambassadors featuring batting icon Virat Kohli, champion sprinter Usain Bolt, football star Neymar Jr, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, and cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Mohammed Shami.