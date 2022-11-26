PT Usha files nomination for the post of IOA President

Legendary Indian sprinter PT Usha, on Saturday, filed her nomination for the post of the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The 58-year-old announced the same via a tweet.

"With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA," she tweeted.

PT Usha was among the 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs), who would have voting rights at the upcoming IOA elections, selected by the Athletes' Commission of IOA. This selection as a SOM meant that she could put her hat in the ring for any post during the elections of the National Olympic body.

The elections for the executive committee of the IOA is slated to be held 10th December 2022, with an electoral collage of 77 people including Usha herself.







