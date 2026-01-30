PT Usha's husband passes away

Sprinting legend and the Indian Olympic Association President (IOA) PT Usha's husband, V Srinivasan, passed away in early hours of Friday. He was 67.

According to reports, Srinivasan collapsed in his residence on Friday. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he could not be revived.

Srinivasan, who retired from the CISF as Deputy SP, was actively involved in shaping the Usha School of Athletics.

He was also a former kabaddi player and played a crucial role in PT Usha's return to active sports at the 1998 Asian Athletics Championships.

Tributes and prayers poured in for the grieving family as athletes and politicians alike wrote messages on social media.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of PT Usha madam’s husband, Shri V. Srinivasan," wrote double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

"Ushaji and our family have been close family friends for more than 20 years, and this loss is truly irreparable. My deepest condolences to Usha madam and the entire family. Praying for strength and peace," she added.





India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics Abhinav Bindra wrote: "Saddened by the news of the passing of Shri V. Srinivasan, husband of PT Usha ji. My sincere condolences to Usha ji and the family. May his soul rest in peace and may you find the strength to endure this loss."





The Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi also reportedly spoke to PT Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, over a call.