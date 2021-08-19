Sprinter Priya Mohan ushers an inspirational comeback with medal in U-20 World Championships

The past 6 months have gone by so quickly for sports fans and athletes already. From the final qualification rounds for the Olympics to the event itself and then another several days of the Paralympics set to begin, there is a lot in store in 2021. One person who has had a roller coaster of a year is teenage athletics sensation Priya Mohan. Her story is the literal definition of who a comeback queen is and she had defined her talent with a display of her passion for running.



About 2 months ago during the Inter State National Athletics meet in Patiala, Priya Mohan shocked the sporting fraternity by racing to gold in the 400m women's event. It was a shocker because of her age and due to the defeat of athletic veterans such as MR Poovama and V.K Vismaya. News went around that the 18-year-old would be in contention to take part at the Tokyo Olympics due to her performance.

Priya Mohan(source-Khel now)

However, the final decision was that she was not selected for the 4x400m mixed relay team. There was not much controversy but there was definite disappointment given that there were expectations that athletes would be chosen based on their form.



In case you missed the historic run at the World U20 Athletics Championships, where the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team won a bronze. 🇮🇳



WATCH:pic.twitter.com/PH94ieGKJ9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 18, 2021

Fast forward to the Under 20 World Athletics Championships and Priya Mohan has won a bronze medal in the very same event she was prevented from taking part in a few weeks earlier. She clocked in 52.77 seconds and was 2nd in the relay line up of the Indian mixed relay team. They performed exceptionally well in the heats and made it to the finals with ease. The bronze medal in the finals was a brilliant victory for them as they finished ahead of ace sprinting nations such as Jamaica and Czech Republic.

The team has already received congratulatory messages from notable individuals such as Sebastian Coe. This is of immense significance and more so for Priya who will only scale greater heights from now on.



