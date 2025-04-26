Brothers on the runway: Praveen and Abdulla’s friendship soars beyond triple jumps

Kochi: When Praveen Chithravel leapt 17.37m at the Federation Cup, equalling his own national record, he celebrated like a champion – arms spread, chest out, face lit up with joy.

It was a big moment, one that confirmed his ticket to the 2025 Asian Championships as well as the 2025 World Athletics Championships and reminded everyone of his place at the top of the Indian triple jump.

But even in that moment of glory, Praveen didn’t forget to turn toward the runway, rallying the crowd to cheer for the remaining jumpers – especially Abdulla Aboobacker, his close friend and long-time rival.

That gesture summed up who Praveen is.

Abdulla jumped 16.99m to finish with silver, and like Praveen, also qualified for the Asian Championships.

“We are all like brothers,” Praveen told The Bridge on the sidelines of the event. “Rivalry is there, but only on the track. Outside that, we are all brothers. It’s important to have each other’s backs."

The two may compete for the same medals, but they’re united by a deeper bond built on trust, brotherhood, and motivation.

Cheering through highs and lows

That mutual support isn't new. At the India Open Jumps in Bangalore earlier this year, Abdulla had a couple of fouls and looked visibly devastated.

Among those cheering the loudest for his final jump was Praveen himself. Eldhose Paul, the third star in India's triple jump trio, was also present, backing both athletes.

At the Federation Cup, the script flipped. Both qualified, both celebrated, and both shared a moment that said more than any medal ever could.

“Even during the Asian Games, we supported each other. If I do well, it motivates him. If he does well, it motivates me," said Praveen.

A promise fulfilled

Praveen’s winning jump in Kochi was not just about a medal but also about a promise kept.

“I had a note on my chest for my coach, Yoandris. I had promised him I’d go past it,” he said. “Last time at the India Open in Bangalore, I had pain in my groin area and couldn’t do well. This one was for him.”

Praveen Chithravel (Photo credit: The Bridge)

Despite the national record equalling mark, Praveen insisted he doesn’t believe in keeping fixed goals.

“I don’t have any targets. If we keep a target, we’ll stop at it. It’s better not to have a target.”

Now that both Praveen and Abdulla have qualified, the focus shifts to the Asian Championships.

“Two medals for India are confirmed now,” Praveen smiled. “That’s what matters.”

With the top two jumpers in India pushing each other like this, it’s India that benefits the most.

But what shines is a rare kind of friendship – one that jumps beyond boundaries.