Pradeep Senthilkumar improves his own indoor 800m athletics national record

Pradeep Senthilkumar improved his own short track 800m national record at the Razorback Invitational Meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas (USA) on Friday.

He clocked 1:48.09s to improve his record by more than half a second from 1:48.60s to finish 7th in his first 800m event of the year at this indoor meet.

Representing Oklahoma State, Pradeep finished his heat in 2nd place behind Simeon Birnbaum of the USA(1:48.05s). James Harding of New Zealand (1:46.83) clinched the race.

This is the third time within a year that Pradeep has improved India's 800m national record. Starting in February 2025, he broke a 17-year-old record with a time of 1:48.73s, then improved on it just days later with 1:48.60s.

On Saturday, Pradeep will compete in the 400m short track event at the same meet, hoping to improve his personal best (47.46s) and target the national record of Amoj Jacob (47.33s).

Pradeep had one more event earlier this year, where he competed in 600 Yards Short Track event, finishing 4th in his heat-6 with 1:10.91s.