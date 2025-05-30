“I’ll win an Olympic Gold”: Pooja Singh aims higher after historic Gold in Asian Athletics C'ships

Under the cloudy evening skies of Gumi, South Korea, with the track glistening under the floodlights and anticipation heavy in the air, an 18-year-old from India soared into history.

As Pooja Singh cleared the high jump bar at 1.89 meters, it wasn’t just a golden leap—it was the end of a 25-year wait, a moment that rekindled hope for Indian athletics.

She didn’t just win gold. She rewrote the script.

In that instant, with a graceful arc and a determined heart, Pooja became the first Indian in over two decades to claim top honours in this event at a continental level.

Her victory at the Asian Athletics Championships was a moment of pure sporting magic—one that will echo for years in India’s athletic history.

The competition in Gumi was nothing short of elite—seasoned athletes from across Asia lined up, all vying for continental glory. But as the bar rose and the stakes climbed, so did Pooja.

Her greatest asset? Self-belief.

Uzbekistan’s Safina Sadullaeva and Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta, who secured joint silver medals with a jump of 1.86m, provided fierce resistance.. But it was Pooja who stood tallest when it mattered most.

POOJA SINGH CREATES HISTORY! 🔥🔥



The youngster becomes just the 2⃣nd 🇮🇳Indian woman to win a High Jump GOLD🥇 at the Asian Athletics Championships



2000 - Bobby Aloysius

2025 - Pooja Singh#AsianAthleticsChampionships2025 | #AsianAthletics2025 pic.twitter.com/fzWmwutCfP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 30, 2025

Breaking barriers and records

The young athlete's golden leap of 1.89m represented more than just a victory; it was a significant personal milestone. Having previously held the U20 National Record at 1.85m, Pooja's performance in Gumi saw her better her own mark by four centimeters – a substantial improvement.

"My body was working very well today. I had almost cleared the record of 1.92, but I missed a little. I recorded 1.89 personal best today," Pooja reflected after her historic win, her disappointment at missing the senior national record of 1.92m evident even in victory.

Her journey to this moment has been one of steady progression. Over the past 18 months, Pooja has built an impressive resume in age-group competitions, with her earlier season's jump of 1.85m already establishing her among Asia's premier junior athletes. The Gumi gold wasn't a surprise to those following her trajectory – it was the natural culmination of consistent dedication and improvement.

Composure under pressure

Perhaps most impressive was the mental fortitude Pooja displayed during the final. In a field populated with experienced athletes, the teenager handled the spotlight with remarkable composure. Her winning clearance of 1.89m came on her second attempt – a clutch moment that demonstrated not just physical ability but psychological strength.

"I struggled a lot and faced a lot of things. After that, I reached here," Pooja candidly shared, reflecting on her journey. Her path to high jump excellence wasn't linear. Beginning her athletic journey in 2017 with yoga and gymnastics, she even tried her hand at multi-events before discovering her calling in the high jump in 2019.

The early years were marked by resourcefulness born of necessity. "For 2-3 years, I have been jumping like this. Then I found an old mat. I jumped on it and recorded under-16s," she recalled, painting a picture of determination that overcame limited resources.

Looking ahead with confidence

At just 18, Pooja's achievement represents not just personal triumph but also renewed hope for Indian high jump. Her coach's faith in her abilities proved prophetic, as she explained her choice of specialization: "My coach had confidence that we could give our best and yield results in this particular format."

The progression from under-16 to under-18 to under-20 competitions shows a steady upward trajectory that bodes well for India's high jump future.

With the senior national record of 1.92m now within tantalizing reach – just three centimeters away from her current personal best – Pooja's goals are clear.

“I’ll qualify for the next Olympics and bring a gold home," Pooja signed off.