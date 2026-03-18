PIB issues advisory on unaffiliated body

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday alerted athletes and sports bodies on the unauthorised and unaffiliated body extracting money in the name of participation at an international meet.

PIB clarified that the Youth Khelo India Federation is not affiliated with the Government of India, #KheloIndia, or the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

In a social media post, the PIB stated that an organisation operating under this name is soliciting payments from athletes, requesting an entry fee of $825 per participant for participation in the International Games 2026, to be held in Thailand from April 28-30, 2026.

It further noted that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has not authorised any private entity to collect participation fees from athletes for international events in this manner.

“The organisation is neither recognised nor affiliated with @IndiaSports, @Media_SAI, or any of its associated bodies. The event titled ‘International Games 2026 Thailand’ has no association with @Media_SAI or the @kheloindia programme, Government of India,” PIB stated in the post.

PIB has advised athletes to remain alert and bring it to their notice saying "If you come across any suspicious mail, news, video, or image related to the Central Government, report it at WhatsApp: +91 8799711259, Email: [email protected]".