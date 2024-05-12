Parvej Khan wins 1500m gold at SEC Outdoor Track & Field C'ships

India's Parvej Khan, on Sunday, clinched the gold medal in the 1500m race at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Percy Beard Track, Gainesville, Florida.

He also won the 800m bronze medal, clocking 1:46.80s.

Parvej clocked 3:42.73 seconds to win the gold medal. This was, however, well beyond his season and personal best effort of 3:38.76s, achieved in the Bryan Clay Invitational in April.

However, the 19-year-old from Mewat, Haryana managed to cut down his timing of the heat where he topped the chart, clocking 3:44.98s.

Parvej was trailing at the second position at the final bend before pulling away at 3:31.02s to win the race.

This was Parvej's first 1500m title of the season.

Parvej Khan wins GOLD🥇 in 1500m with a timing of 3:42.73 👏



'Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee' — Parvej, with his slight build and determined gait, has once again prevailed against the odds!



He also takes BRONZE🥉 in 800m with timing 1:46.80pic.twitter.com/oIPDdVqbpe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 12, 2024

Hailing from Chahalka village of Mewat district in Haryana, Parvej chose athletics at 13. His dedication would take him to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, where he honed his skills before relocating to Bhopal to train under the tutelage of coach Anupama Srivastava at the Sports Authority of India (SAI).



Parvej shone across the age-group competitions, winning gold at the U-16 and U-18 national championships.

Determined to polish his skills and make a mark at the international level, he opted for a scholarship and enrolled himself at the University of Florida. Representing the Florida Gators, Khan made his mark at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston earlier this year, setting the stage for his historic performance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Oregon.