Parvej Khan handed 6-year ban for doping: Reports

Parvej Khan, the Indian middle-distance runner who lit up the American collegiate circuit with stellar performances, has been handed a six-year ban for two separate doping offences.

As per a report in Times of India, Khan was reportedly tested positive for non-specified substance erythropoietin (EPO) in his 'A' sample.

He also recorded three whereabouts failure in the period from May 2023 to December 2023, marking his second offence.

The National Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) found Khan guilty for four years for his adverse analytical finding (AAF) and another two years for the whereabouts failure, banning him for six years.

The six year suspension has been backdated to 28 August, 2024 – the day he was provisionally suspended.

All of Khan's result from 27 June, 2024 – the day he was tested – will also be declared null and void. This means that he'll have to forfeit the men's 1,500m gold he won at the National Inter State Athletics Championships he won last year.

It was the same competition he was tested positive in.

Khan, who had earned a sports scholarship with Florida University in the United States, had shot to global fame with his performances at the NCAA circuit.

He had earned the distinction of becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in NCAA, before things went rapidly downhill.