Parul Chaudhary to compete in women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Doha Diamond League

Indian track star Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the prestigious Doha Diamond League in Qatar on May 16.

Parul will join two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, who kicked off his 2025 season with an impressive 84.52m throw at the Potchefstroom Invitational in South Africa.

This will be the third leg of the sixteenth season of the annual World Athletics series will be hosted at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium.

The 2025 Diamond League, featuring 32 Diamond Discipline events, represents the pinnacle of outdoor track and field competition since its foundation in 2010. The high-profile meet will mark the beginning of Parul's 2025 season.

Uttar Pradesh's Parul Chaudhary has established herself as one of India's premier distance runners, making history as the first Indian woman to break the 9-minute barrier in the 3000m. The Asian Champion has compiled an impressive resume of international achievements in recent years.

At the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Chaudhary captured gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

She followed this with a breakthrough performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, setting a national record of 9:15.31 in the 3000m steeplechase, which secured her qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her remarkable 2023 season culminated at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where she claimed gold in the 5000m event and silver in the 3000m steeplechase.

Diamond League represents the highest level of competition outside of the World Championships and the Olympics, competing alongside Olympic and World Champions will be a tough competition for the Asian champion.