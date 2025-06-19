Paris Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra aims to break second-place streak- Preview

Indian ace Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to international competition after a month with his second Diamond League meet of the year at Stade Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, on June 20th.

Neeraj, who had a back-to-back second-place finish in the last two international competitions, will be aiming to improve and claim his first major victory since the Paavo Nurmi Games in June last year.

He will also try to end his quest for a Diamond League win after having six consecutive second-place finishes on the DL Circuit. He last won a Diamond League meet in Lausanne on 30th June 2023.

Neeraj, now returning to Paris where he won his second Olympic medal last year, is hoping to make another special outing in this city and end his streak of finishing second by finally topping the podium.

PARIS. IS. READY. 🇫🇷



The #DiamondLeague 💎 is BACK once again this Friday 20th June, for the eighth stop of the season. The #RoadToTheFinal CONTINUES 💥



Find out where to tune in at https://t.co/kzuyYzvjqI#DiamondLeague 💎 #ParisDL pic.twitter.com/AyTYLf2hNr — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 18, 2025

Neeraj will be having another tough field in Paris, which includes the current World Lead, Julian Weber of Germany, who beat the Indian twice this year, with both athletes claiming their first-ever 90m throws.

Anderson Peters of Grenada will also be a part of this competition. He didn't have a very good season so far, but will be eager to find his form before the upcoming Tokyo World Championships.

Event Details

Name - Paris Diamond League

Date - 20th June 2025 (Post midnight)

Place - Stade Charlety Stadium in Paris, France

Timing - 1:12 AM IST

Live Streaming: Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel

Entry List - Neeraj Chopra (IND), Julian Weber (GER), Anderson Peters (GRN), Andrian Mardere (MDA), Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (BRA), Remi Rougetet (FRA), Keshorn Walcott (TTO), Julius Yego (KEN).