Paris Diamond League LIVE: Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase national record, Kishore Jena in action- Updates, Blog
Get all the live updates from the Paris Diamond League as Kishore Jena and Avinash Sable set to participate.
Avinash Sable set a new national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase, finishing sixth with a time of 8:09.91. This surpassed his previous best of 8:11.20 from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won silver.
Kishore Jena will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw at 8:10 PM.
Live Updates
- 7 July 2024 3:27 PM GMT
Kishore into the Final 3 throws
Kishore's 78.10m throw in the first round puts him into the Final 8.
- 7 July 2024 3:25 PM GMT
Jena on eighth position at the end of 3 rounds!
Julian's 1st round throw of 83.41m keeps him as the leader of the Javelin Throw event at the halfway.
Kishore falters in the 3rd Round of throws and is currently positioned eighth.
- 7 July 2024 3:15 PM GMT
Kishore remains under 80m....
Kishore Jena throws 78.05m, and Germany's Julian Weber still leads the pack with 83.41m
Former World Champion Anderson Peters moves up to 2nd place just shy of 1cm to Weber
- 7 July 2024 3:02 PM GMT
Jena throws 78.10m.
Kishore Jena at 4th position after the first round of throws.
Julian Weber leads with 83.41m
- 7 July 2024 3:00 PM GMT
WORLD RECORD UPDATE - Women's High Jump
Ukrainian Mahuchikh Yaroslava jumps 2:10m breaks
- 7 July 2024 2:53 PM GMT
Kishore Jena to compete next!
In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, Jena to spearhead the Indian Javelin contingent.
Kishore will face Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, former world champion Anderson Peters, and 2023 World Championships silver medallist Arshad Nadeem.
- 7 July 2024 2:48 PM GMT
The man of records!
- 7 July 2024 2:43 PM GMT
Photo Finish at 3000m Steeplechase.
The Ethiopian SIME who pushed in the last 200 meters of the race finished first.
- 7 July 2024 2:41 PM GMT
Avinash Sable betters his National Record.
Sable bettered his National Record of 8:11.20 to 8:09.91.