Paris Diamond League LIVE: Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase national record, Kishore Jena in action- Updates, Blog

Get all the live updates from the Paris Diamond League as Kishore Jena and Avinash Sable participate.

Avinash Sable set a new national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase, finishing sixth with a time of 8:09.91. This surpassed his previous best of 8:11.20 from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won silver.

Kishore Jena will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw at 8:10 PM.

