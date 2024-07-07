Olympics Begin In
Paris Diamond League LIVE: Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase national record, Kishore Jena in action- Updates, Blog

Avinash Sable wins a gold and silver medal at the Asian Games 2023.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 July 2024 3:28 PM GMT

Get all the live updates from the Paris Diamond League as Kishore Jena and Avinash Sable participate.

Avinash Sable set a new national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase, finishing sixth with a time of 8:09.91. This surpassed his previous best of 8:11.20 from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won silver.

Kishore Jena will participate in the Men's Javelin Throw at 8:10 PM.

LIVE Updates:

2024-07-07 13:21:39
