Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 LIVE - Neeraj Chopra sets National Record - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland.
Neeraj Chopra returns to the field after his historic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tonight. The 24-year-old will be eyeing a good start to the season with a decent 85m plus throw when he goes head to head with some of the best throwers in the world.
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2022 5:58 PM GMT
Silver it is for Neeraj!
That's it then. Curtains down on Men's Javelin Throw and silver it is for Neeraj Chopra, thanks to his National Record attempt of 89.30m. Oliver Helander takes gold with 89.83m while Anderson Peters takes bronze with 86.60m.
- 14 Jun 2022 5:56 PM GMT
Chopra ends with 85.85m
It is his final throw and Neeraj sends it 85.85m. He did not even look at the javelin and had his arms aloft looking at the crowd right after the throw. A more than good return this for the Olympic Champion.
- 14 Jun 2022 5:49 PM GMT
FOUL, NEERAJ!
The series of fouls continue for Neeraj Chopra. Third straight throw with a X after that National Record. He is just taking it easy at the moment.
- 14 Jun 2022 5:41 PM GMT
Neeraj fouls his fourth
The fourth attempt from Neeraj Chopra is called a foul. He continues to trail Oliver Helander. Anderson Peters third with 86.45m.
- 14 Jun 2022 5:27 PM GMT
How's this for a throw?
Neeraj Chopra's National Record Attempt. How easy is it for him?
- 14 Jun 2022 5:25 PM GMT
Neeraj fouls third attempt
Taking it easy now is Chopra as he fouls his third attempt. He is still in the second place.
- 14 Jun 2022 5:21 PM GMT
NEERAJ AFTER THAT THROW!
He knew it straightaway, didn't he?
- 14 Jun 2022 5:20 PM GMT
NATIONAL RECORD FOR NEERAJ CHOPRA!
WHAT? HOW? WAS HE NOT SUPPOSED TO EASE INTO COMPETITION?
Neeraj Chopra has come out with a National Record. A massive throw of 89.30m and the Olympic Champion just keeps getting better with time.
- 14 Jun 2022 5:17 PM GMT
Helander launches a monster!
Local lad Oliver Helander has come out with a monster throw. A massive 89.83m and that's now the third best throw in the world this year. Beautiful throw!