Athletics
Olympics 2024 Athletics: Indian men's and women's 4*400m relay team exit the competition in the round-1 - Highlights
Catch all the highlights as Indian relay teams will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Indian athletes run at Paris Olympics continued as the final two athletics event for India commenced on Friday.
The Indian men's and women's 4*400m relay team kickstarted their journey at the Paris Olympics with the qualification round of their respective events, starting from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 9 Aug 2024 9:26 AM GMT
Indian men's team also failed to make it to the final, finished 11th overall
Indian men's team clocked a season best timing of 3:00.58s but still failed to qualify for the final of the men's 4*400m relay.
They could only managed a 11th place finish in the event.
- 9 Aug 2024 9:17 AM GMT
Here is the Indian lineup for the heat
Muhammad Anas Yahiya will be the first runner for India, seeking a good start...
- 9 Aug 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Here is the startlist of heat-2
India will be sighting a good timing and qualify for the final.
- 9 Aug 2024 9:14 AM GMT
Botswana wins the heat-1. Up Next India
Botswana clocked a brilliant timing of 2:57.76 and won the first heat of men's 4*400m relay to qualify for the final.
On the other hand, Great Britain (2:58.88) finished second and USA (2:59.15), despite of a poor start, finished on third position and book their spot in the final.
- 9 Aug 2024 9:05 AM GMT
Here is the startlist of the heat-1. India will be in heat-2
Team USA will be the favorites in the first heat alongside Botswana and Germany.
- 9 Aug 2024 9:02 AM GMT
Up Next:- Men's 4*400m relay Round-1
India will be in the inner lane of heat-2, which have top competitors like Belgium and France.
- 9 Aug 2024 8:59 AM GMT
Heat 2: Jamaica win the heat...
India finish last with a timing of 3:32.51.
And they will not progress ahead.