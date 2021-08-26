I have won the Olympics, but there is still a lot more to achieve: Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been the toast of the nation ever since he ended India's 121-year-old medal drought in athletics at the Olympics by winning a gold medal in Tokyo.



Ever since his 87.58m throw in the final on 7th August 2021, Neeraj's popularity in the country has skyrocketed. His social media numbers have gone up like anything, and he has been busy with various kinds of off the field commitments - the latest of which was a live interaction with fans organised by the Athletics Federation of India.

Interacting with the fans on Facebook, Neeraj Chopra mentioned that though he has won the Olympic gold medal, he still has a lot left to achieve.

"I have won the Olympics, but there is still a lot to achieve. The next Olympics is not very far, and it would be a very busy roster ahead with some major competitions every year. I have to sit with my coach and plan," Neeraj said during the interaction.

When enquired about Johannes Vetter, who could not live up to the expectations at the Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic Champion maintained that the German has it in him to break the current javelin throw World Record.

"Vetter has been throwing nearby the world record mark consistently, and I am sure he will break the world record sooner or later," the 23-year-old stated.

On a lighter note, Neeraj Chopra mentioned that if not a sportsman he would have chosen photography as his career.

"If I was not a sportsman, I think I would have been a photographer. I even bought a new camera recently, and it is something which I have always had an interest in."