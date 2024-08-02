Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Olympics 2024 Athletics LIVE: Parul Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh in action, Blog, Updates, Scores

Catch all the highlights from the second day of athletics action at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Olympics 2024 Athletics LIVE: Parul Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh in action, Blog, Updates, Scores
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Aug 2024 3:15 PM GMT

Day two of the athletics has three Indians featuring across two events at the Paris Olympics.

To kick things off, Ankita Dhyani and Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women's 5000m heats, and it will be followed by men's shot put, where Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be looking to book a place in the finals.

﻿Catch all the LIVE action here:

Live Updates

2024-08-02 15:00:39
Paris OlympicsIndia at OlympicsOlympicsAthleticsParul ChaudharyTajinderpal Toor
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X