Athletics
Olympics 2024 Athletics LIVE: Parul Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh in action, Blog, Updates, Scores
Catch all the highlights from the second day of athletics action at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Day two of the athletics has three Indians featuring across two events at the Paris Olympics.
To kick things off, Ankita Dhyani and Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women's 5000m heats, and it will be followed by men's shot put, where Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be looking to book a place in the finals.
Catch all the LIVE action here:
Live Updates
2024-08-02 15:00:39
- 2 Aug 2024 3:15 PM GMT
Here is the schedule for the day
Women's 5000m Round-1 Heat-1 (Ankita) :- 9:40 PM IST
Women's 5000m Round -1 Heat-2 (Parul Chaudhary) :- 10:00 PM IST
Men's Shot Put Qualification Group A (Tajinderpal Singh Toor) : - 11:40 PM IST
