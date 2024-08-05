Athletics
Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Kiran Pahal, Avinash Sable in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the Athletics action at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: The athletics action at Paris Olympics will continue with the women's 400m and men's steeplechase action on Monday.
Asian Games champion, Avinash Sable will kickstart his campaign in men's 3000m steeplechase qualification round whereas Kiran Pahal will compete in women's flat 400m race.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2024 10:35 AM GMT
Kiran Pahal doesn't had a good outing, finishes seventh in heat
Kiran Pahal could not qualify for the final but will get another chance via repechage tomorrow.
She clocked a timing of 52.51s in the heat-5 and finished on 7th spot.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:01 AM GMT
First Up: - Kiran Pahal - Women's 400m heat-5
India's quarter miler Kiran Pahal will compete in women's 400m heat-5.
Top three runners in the heat will qualify for the semifinals while rest of the field will move to repechage.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:31 AM GMT
Here is the schedule of the Indian athletics in action today
Women's 400m Round-1 - Kiran Pahal - 3:25 PM IST
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round-1 - Avinash Sable - 10:34 PM