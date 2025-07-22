Baljit Singh Sekhon suspended; panel to probe World University Games lapses

The administrative department of the AIU (Association of Indian Universities) has suspended Baljit Singh Sekhon, the Joint Secretary and set up a four-member panel to probe widespread criticism and official apathy that severely damaged the reputation of the country at the ongoing World University Games in Germany.

Sekhon is head of the Indian delegation and currently in Germany. He was one of the key officials responsible for shortlisting officials accompanying the Indian contingent for the July 16 to 27 World University Games.

As per AIU order, during suspension Sekhon must obtain prior permission before leaving AIU headquarters in New Delhi.

“Further, during the suspension period, he shall be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the extant rules and shall abide by all the terms and conditions applicable to a suspended employee. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the AIU order stated.

Following a report that several athletes were not able to make it to the World University Games due to lack of financial support as AIU demanded Rs 2.25 lakh from each of the selected athletes, Sekhon was removed from the AIU's sports department.

Binu George Varghese, head of the physical education department of MG University Kottayam took over the reign of the sports department from Sekhon prior to the departure of the Indian contingent to Germany.

The four-member panel set by AIU on Tuesday will probe official apathy and mismanagement at the ongoing World University Games in Germany and will have to submit its inquiry report within 15 days.

Due to official negligence, the organizers of the World University Games have imposed a penalty for non-compliance of jersey specification of the Indian badminton team during competition. The fine is over rupees one lakh, it is learnt.

Alok Kumar Chakrawal, Vice Chancellor of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh is the chairman of the four-member panel.

Anil Kumar Kalkal, Director of Physical Education & Sports at Delhi University and Birender Singh, Director (Sports) Chaudhary Deen Bandhu Chotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal (HR) are the other two members of the panel. Shivam Dixit, Head IT, AIU will be the presenting officer.

“The committee shall examine all relevant records and communications related to the registration and management of the Indian contingent at the FISU World University Games 2025 and determine the facts concerning the non-inclusion of selected athletes, the exclusion of designated coaches, and the penalties imposed by event organizers,” the AIU administrative order states.

The committee shall also identify any procedural lapses, fix responsibility, and recommend appropriate corrective and disciplinary measures, the AIU office order said.