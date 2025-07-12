Over 150 athletes to compete at World Athletics Continental Bronze level meet in Odisha

Odisha is all set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze Level) for the very first time, bringing together more than 150 athletes from 12 countries at the renowned Kalinga Stadium on August 10.

The one-day international meet is a significant addition to the global athletics calendar and serves as a qualifying event for the World Championships scheduled to take place in Japan this September.

Countries confirmed to participate include India, Turkmenistan, Bhutan, the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Iraq, Vietnam, Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Iran, and the Maldives.

Approximately 50 of the registered athletes are expected to come from overseas, with the final entry deadline set for July 15.

At a press briefing on Friday, Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, highlighted the importance of the event.

“Hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour is a proud moment for our state. It reflects Odisha’s deep commitment to global sporting excellence,” he said. “We are ensuring top-notch facilities and hospitality for a seamless experience for both athletes and spectators.”

The minister also noted that infrastructure improvements have been made at Kalinga Stadium following inspections and recommendations from technical teams of World Athletics (WA) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). These updates aim to meet international standards and enhance the venue’s readiness.

Sandeep Mehta, Secretary General of the AFI, echoed this optimism: “This event will showcase world-class talent, and Odisha, with its rich sporting culture and world-class infrastructure, is the perfect host.”

India's top athletes, including Asian Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, are expected to headline the home contingent of around 100 athletes.

The World Athletics Continental Tour, an annual series of track and field events organized under the aegis of World Athletics, serves as the second tier of international one-day competitions after the prestigious Diamond League. The Bronze-level meets, positioned below the Gold and Silver tiers, play a vital role in offering ranking points and qualification opportunities for athletes on the global stage.

Odisha, which has previously earned global recognition for hosting events like the Men’s Hockey World Cup, continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for sports. The current BJP-led state government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, continuing the legacy of sports promotion championed by former CM Naveen Patnaik, is committed to making Odisha a sporting powerhouse.

Events at Odisha World Athletics Continental Bronze level meet

Men’s: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, long jump, triple jump, javelin throw, and 4x400m relay

Women’s: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, long jump, javelin throw, and 4x400m relay

Mixed: 4x400m relay



