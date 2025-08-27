"I'm not at a good level technically," says Neeraj Chopra before Diamond League Final

The reigning men's javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra said that doesn't think he is at a good level technically ahead of the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich on Wednesday.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference before he stakes his claim for the 2025 Diamond League Trophy, Chopra revealed that he feels he can do even better with his run-up.

"In run-up, I feel I'm really, really fast but I don't think I am using speed right now," said Chopra.

He stressed that even though his national record 90.23m throw at the Diamond League meet in Doha earlier this year was good, he is still not satisfied.

"In Doha, the 90m throw was really good but technically I don't want to say it was perfect," he said.

"If my left leg will be straight and my block is perfect, it would be good throw. Then I will be satisfied with my speed," the double Olympic medallist added.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who has been working under the guidance of the legendary Jan Zelezny over the last few months, stated that he is trying his best to gain as much as he could from the world record holder.

"First of all, I learnt how to stay calm [from coach Jan]," said Chopra. "I always try to follow him on how he managed the pressure, the distances – he was very consistent.

"He always says, "Technique is my biggest weapon." I really try to understand what he tells me during training. I really want to follow these things because technically I don't think I'm at a good level," he added.

Chopra also picked Germany's Julian Weber – the 2025 world leader in javelin throw – as his biggest rival ahead of the Diamond League Final.

"Major rival right now, if we see the last two years - Julian is doing really well. He threw 91m and he is good friend of mine, so its really great competing against him," he said.

Much like Chopra, Weber also crossed the 90m barrier for the first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League meet earlier this year. The German won the event ahead of the Indian with a throw of 91.06m then.

In Zurich, Chopra is also expected to face stiff challenge from the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott, the Kenyan veteran Julius Yego among others.

There is rain forecasted during the event on Thursday, but Chopra is unbothered.

"Tomorrow looks like there will be rain, so might be tough conditions. But I like to throw in every condition, so its okay," he said.