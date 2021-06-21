Noida stadium puts up a picture of Farhan Akhtar instead of Milkha Singh

It was a sad day for the nation when Milkha Singh, at the age of 91, passed away due to Covid-19 after a month-long battle. He has been the icon for the country in many ways, and a lot of celebrities, sportspersons paid their last respect for the legend.

There were many tweets mentioning Milkha Singh, and a lot of people were quick to post pictures of Farhan Akthar, who portrayed the role of Milkha Singh in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The actor's role was so impactful that many mistook him for Milkha Singh.

Would request @noida_authority to replace these boards along the running track at Noida Stadium with the picture of the real Milkha Singh and not Farhan Akhtar's character in the movie. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7Y60uIQ1ja — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) June 20, 2021

A similar incident happened here in Noida, but this time it was not some common people, but the Noida authority made the blunder by putting up boards along the running track with Farhan Akhtar's picture on it.



Anisha Dutta, a Twitter user, shared this picture which has been put up along the running track, and she asked Noida Authority to replace these boards with Milkha Singh rather than Farhan Akhtar.



This tweet went viral, which led to people criticising the authority, and they asked them to remove the picture immediately. Noida authorities responded quickly by saying these pictures were put up years back, and later it was removed by the IAS office.