Indian Hurdler Nithya Ramraj suffers ankle fracture at the Bhubaneswar World Athletics Meet

Indian hurdler Nithya Ramraj suffered a fractured left ankle during the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet held in Bhubaneswar on August 10, 2025, abruptly ending her run in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The injury occurred as she led the race and approached the third-last hurdle, causing her to stumble and fall, unable to complete the competition, crucial for ranking points ahead of the World Championships.

This incident is a major setback for Ramraj, the country’s second-fastest 100m hurdler, who was targeting a 12.7-second finish to qualify for the Asian Games.

World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Meet 2025



Local star Pragyan Prasanti clinched the gold 🥇 in the women’s 100m hurdles with a timing of 13.74s.



Nithya Ramraj was leading the race but fell midway. Hopefully, she’s okay.#Athletics #IndianAthletics #TrackandField… pic.twitter.com/BRsithyWKv — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) August 10, 2025

The severity of the injury was soon confirmed by her twin sister, Vithya Ramraj, a fellow athlete who has always been Nithya's biggest supporter. Their bond is well-known, with a mutual commitment to pushing each other to achieve their dreams. Nithya had a clear target: to clock a time of 12.7 seconds to qualify for the Asian Games, a goal that now faces a long and arduous delay.