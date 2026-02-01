New Mexico Open: Krishna Jayasankar rewrites Indoor shot put national record

Krishna Jayasankar improved her own national record in the indoor women's shot put event at the New Mexico Open 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico (USA).

Krishna threw a best of 16.63m on her second attempt to improve her previous Indian record (16.03m) by more than half a metre to win her second title of the year.

Although she didn't have a very good day, managing just one throw above 15m, it was enough for her to edge past silver medalist Hannah Richardson's 15.94m.

The 23-year-old competes for the University of Nevada (UNLV) in the USA's NCAA, representing them at the collegiate level in both shot put and discus throw.

This 16.63m throw also took her to the second-best throw in her university's all-time shot put record, just behind Rosa Santana's 18.43m in 2023.

This was Jayashankar's second event of the year after the Nevada invitational, where she won the women's shot put title with a best of 15.99m.

She is, however, still two metres away from India's all-time shot put record, currently held by Abha Khatua (18.41m) inculding both indoor and outdoor events.

This mark is also better than AFI's standard (16.25m) in women's Shot put for this year's Asian Games, making her eligible for the continental showdown based on her participation in AFI's mandatory events.